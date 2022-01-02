Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $108.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $94,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 11,409,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,644,055. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

