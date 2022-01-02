MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $612.14.

Shares of MSTR opened at $544.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $377.11 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

