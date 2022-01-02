Mina (MINA) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00007934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $32.01 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00062926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.42 or 0.08010573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.21 or 0.99797741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007347 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 338,605,823 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

