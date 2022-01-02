MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 4.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.70. 8,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 173.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 185,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

