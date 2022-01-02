Minot Capital LP Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Minot Capital LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

