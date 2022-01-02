Mint Club Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $616,909.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,596,236,206 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

