Mitesco (MITI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitesco (OTCMKTS: MITI) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mitesco to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Mitesco Competitors 42.37% -36.21% 3.60%

Mitesco has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco’s peers have a beta of -0.41, indicating that their average stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A -$2.86 million -4.00 Mitesco Competitors $3.98 billion $526.00 million 16.66

Mitesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitesco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco Competitors 365 1346 1627 59 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Mitesco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mitesco peers beat Mitesco on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

