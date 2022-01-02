Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,814 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

