Mooncoin (MOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00321103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.