Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 127,257 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE GOLF opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

