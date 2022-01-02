Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 389,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

