MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,914.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,773.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

