MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 17,098 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VBR opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.83 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

