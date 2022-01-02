MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

