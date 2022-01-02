MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.45 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

