MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $39.84 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $39,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,555.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 73,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,557,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,886,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,982,000 after buying an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 98,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

