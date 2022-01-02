MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,925.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,801.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

