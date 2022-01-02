MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

