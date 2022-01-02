MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 14,008 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

