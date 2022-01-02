MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,717 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $292.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average of $278.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.