MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,348 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $84.10 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

