MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,348 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.