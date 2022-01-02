Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires 2,971,368 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 14.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $358,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.