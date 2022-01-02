Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys 1,501 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 1.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

BMO stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

