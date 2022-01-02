Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

