Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Open Text worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth $95,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

