Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Increases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

