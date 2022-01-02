Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €317.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €278.60 ($316.59).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a one year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.