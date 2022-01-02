Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $594.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.48 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $330.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

