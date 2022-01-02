National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $68.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $74.30 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,030. The company has a market cap of $226.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

