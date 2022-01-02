National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $459.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.70 million and the lowest is $450.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares during the period.

National Vision stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 373,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,018. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.