Navcoin Trading Down 9.7% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $182,907.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,538,449 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

