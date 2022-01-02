Nerve Finance (NRV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.47 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $2.32 million and $1.47 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

