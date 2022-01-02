Nestree Price Tops $0.0142 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Nestree has a market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,968.58 or 1.00182478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00073805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00033613 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.02 or 0.01252101 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019411 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

