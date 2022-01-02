New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

NYSE:ACN opened at $414.55 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

