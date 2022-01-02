New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $16.12 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.