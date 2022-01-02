New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

