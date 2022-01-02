NextDAO Trading Down 3.8% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.64 million and $185,228.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,239,552,391 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,320,282 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

