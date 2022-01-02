Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 20,500 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,198,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after buying an additional 69,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

