Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 11.4% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Celanese by 7.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 13.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

CE stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

