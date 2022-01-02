Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 4,420 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 57.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 100.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.39 and its 200 day moving average is $287.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

