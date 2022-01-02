Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $801.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.60 million and the highest is $812.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.39. 232,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 203.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

