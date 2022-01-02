Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 453,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,067. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

