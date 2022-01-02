O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after acquiring an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

TCOM opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

