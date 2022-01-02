O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

