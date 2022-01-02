O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

NYSE:LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

