O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $248.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

