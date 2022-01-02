O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $31.40 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,773.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

