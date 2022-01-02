O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 65,872 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $234,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

