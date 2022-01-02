O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $471.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.88 and its 200-day moving average is $442.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

